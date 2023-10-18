Tricon Residential Inc [TCN] is -4.93% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Tricon Residential Inc [NYSE: TCN] gained 3.97% or 0.28 points to close at $7.33 with a heavy trading volume of 6789153 shares. The company report on October 10, 2023 at 5:01 PM that Tricon Announces Date for Third Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call.

Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) (“Tricon” or the “Company”), an owner and operator of single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family rental apartments in Canada, invites you to participate in its live conference call with senior management to discuss the Company’s financial results for the third quarter of 2023. The call will take place on Wednesday, November 8th at 11 a.m. ET.

Tricon’s financial statements and management’s discussion and analysis for the third quarter of 2023 will be released prior to the call and will be made available on the Company’s website, on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission website at www.sec.gov and on the Canadian Securities Administrators’ website at www.sedar.com. The Company will also release supplementary information which will be available on the Tricon Residential Investor Relations website at www.triconresidential.com.

It opened the trading session at $6.96, the shares rose to $7.45 and dropped to $6.94, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TCN points out that the company has recorded -9.28% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -9.57% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 834.00K shares, TCN reached to a volume of 6789153 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Tricon Residential Inc [TCN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TCN shares is $10.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TCN stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

National Bank Financial have made an estimate for Tricon Residential Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tricon Residential Inc is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for TCN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.44.

Trading performance analysis for TCN stock

Tricon Residential Inc [TCN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.37. With this latest performance, TCN shares dropped by -13.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TCN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.96 for Tricon Residential Inc [TCN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.99, while it was recorded at 7.18 for the last single week of trading, and 8.27 for the last 200 days.

Tricon Residential Inc [TCN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tricon Residential Inc [TCN] shares currently have an operating margin of +80.80 and a Gross Margin at +88.66. Tricon Residential Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +113.77.

Return on Total Capital for TCN is now 8.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.86. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 52.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tricon Residential Inc [TCN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 152.02. Additionally, TCN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 131.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tricon Residential Inc [TCN] managed to generate an average of $997,445 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 24.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Tricon Residential Inc [TCN]

