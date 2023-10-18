Toast Inc [TOST] Revenue clocked in at $3.32 billion, up 2.33% YTD: What’s Next?

Toast Inc [NYSE: TOST] traded at a high on 10/17/23, posting a 2.96 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $18.45. The company report on September 19, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Great Place To Work Names Toast to 2023 Best Workplaces in Technology List.

Great Place To Work® has selected Toast (NYSE: TOST) for the 2023 Best Workplaces in Technology™ List. The Best Workplaces in Technology award is based on an analysis of survey responses from over 162,000 current employees from Great Place To Work Certified™ companies in the tech industry.

“It’s an honor for Toast to be named one of the Best Workplaces in Technology,” said Aman Narang, Co-founder and Chief Operating Officer of Toast. “Our hardworking and dedicated employees embrace a hospitality mindset in all of their work, which sets Toast apart and creates a sense of belonging. Thank you to our employees for their dedicated effort to work as one team and achieve this award.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5707416 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Toast Inc stands at 5.05% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.39%.

The market cap for TOST stock reached $9.24 billion, with 353.09 million shares outstanding and 308.93 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.55M shares, TOST reached a trading volume of 5707416 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Toast Inc [TOST]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TOST shares is $24.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TOST stock is a recommendation set at 2.27. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Toast Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 02, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Toast Inc is set at 0.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for TOST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.98.

How has TOST stock performed recently?

Toast Inc [TOST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.22. With this latest performance, TOST shares dropped by -9.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TOST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.12 for Toast Inc [TOST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.27, while it was recorded at 18.10 for the last single week of trading, and 20.30 for the last 200 days.

Toast Inc [TOST]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Toast Inc [TOST] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.91 and a Gross Margin at +18.45. Toast Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.07.

Return on Total Capital for TOST is now -31.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.44. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -25.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Toast Inc [TOST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.56. Additionally, TOST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Toast Inc [TOST] managed to generate an average of -$61,111 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 41.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.56.Toast Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Insider trade positions for Toast Inc [TOST]

The top three institutional holders of TOST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in TOST stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in TOST stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.