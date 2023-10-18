TD Holdings Inc [GLG] Revenue clocked in at $124.08 million, down -90.77% YTD: What’s Next?

TD Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: GLG] slipped around 0.0 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $0.11 at the close of the session, down -0.28%. The company report on August 28, 2023 at 8:30 AM that TD Holdings, Inc. Enters into a Strategic Cooperation Agreement to Develop Energy Storage Battery Project in Southeast Asia.

The anticipated annual capacity gain of the Project is expected to reach US$412 million.

- Advertisements -

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it.

Sponsored The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

TD Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: GLG) (“the Company”), a commodities trading service provider in China, today announced that it has entered into a strategic cooperation agreement (the “Agreement”) with Shenzhen Jintongyuan Energy Storage Technology Co., Ltd. (“Jintongyuan”), a leading tech enterprise specializing in the R&D and production of high-performance energy storage batteries in China, to develop a storage battery project(the “Project”) in southeast Asia. The Project represents the Company’s ambition of stepping into the renewable energy storage battery market of southeast Asia.

TD Holdings Inc stock is now -90.77% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GLG Stock saw the intraday high of $0.1159 and lowest of $0.1011 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 1.32, which means current price is +6.82% above from all time high which was touched on 03/09/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.61M shares, GLG reached a trading volume of 4782814 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about TD Holdings Inc [GLG]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for TD Holdings Inc is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for GLG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for GLG in the course of the last twelve months was 1.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 7.19.

How has GLG stock performed recently?

TD Holdings Inc [GLG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.33. With this latest performance, GLG shares dropped by -33.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -86.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GLG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.16 for TD Holdings Inc [GLG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2811, while it was recorded at 0.1160 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7163 for the last 200 days.

TD Holdings Inc [GLG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TD Holdings Inc [GLG] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.01 and a Gross Margin at +0.66. TD Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.89.

Return on Total Capital for GLG is now -3.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.83. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.83, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TD Holdings Inc [GLG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.96. Additionally, GLG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TD Holdings Inc [GLG] managed to generate an average of $78,019 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.TD Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.19 and a Current Ratio set at 7.20.

Insider trade positions for TD Holdings Inc [GLG]

The top three institutional holders of GLG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in GLG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in GLG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.