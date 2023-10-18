Streamline Health Solutions, Inc [STRM] is -81.01% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc [NASDAQ: STRM] stock went on an upward path that rose over 24.95% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -65.97%. The company report on October 16, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Streamline Health® Executes Strategic Restructuring, Provides Corporate Update.

Executing strategic restructuring to reduce operating expenses and drive profitable growth of SaaS business; estimated annualized cost savings of approximately $5.8 million.

- Advertisements -

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it.

Sponsored The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

Received termination notice from legacy client with a $4.5M annualized revenue run rate.

Over the last 12 months, STRM stock dropped by -75.61%. The one-year Streamline Health Solutions, Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 90.0. The average equity rating for STRM stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $17.67 million, with 57.57 million shares outstanding and 43.21 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 175.24K shares, STRM stock reached a trading volume of 4185457 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Streamline Health Solutions, Inc [STRM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STRM shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STRM stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Lake Street have made an estimate for Streamline Health Solutions, Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 21, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Streamline Health Solutions, Inc is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for STRM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07.

STRM Stock Performance Analysis:

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc [STRM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -65.97. With this latest performance, STRM shares dropped by -59.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -83.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 21.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 24.56 for Streamline Health Solutions, Inc [STRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9827, while it was recorded at 0.5700 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5017 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Streamline Health Solutions, Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Streamline Health Solutions, Inc [STRM] shares currently have an operating margin of -42.92 and a Gross Margin at +44.53. Streamline Health Solutions, Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -45.72.

Return on Total Capital for STRM is now -23.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -25.80. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -32.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Streamline Health Solutions, Inc [STRM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 27.45. Additionally, STRM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 25.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Streamline Health Solutions, Inc [STRM] managed to generate an average of -$101,598 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.Streamline Health Solutions, Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.65 and a Current Ratio set at 0.65.

STRM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STRM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Streamline Health Solutions, Inc go to 15.00%.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc [STRM] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of STRM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in STRM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in STRM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.