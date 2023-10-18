Realty Income Corp. [O] Is Currently 0.45 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Realty Income Corp. [NYSE: O] traded at a high on N/A, posting a 0.45 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $50.97. The company report on October 10, 2023 at 4:05 PM that 640th Consecutive Common Stock Monthly Dividend Declared By Realty Income.

Realty Income Corporation (Realty Income, NYSE: O), The Monthly Dividend Company®, today announced that it has declared the 640th consecutive common stock monthly dividend. The dividend amount of $0.256 per share, representing an annualized amount of $3.072 per share, is payable on November 15, 2023 to stockholders of record as of November 1, 2023. The ex-dividend date for November’s dividend is October 31, 2023.

About Realty IncomeRealty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company®, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats® index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients. To date, the company has declared 640 consecutive monthly dividends on its shares of common stock throughout its 54-year operating history and increased the dividend 122 times since Realty Income’s public listing in 1994 (NYSE: O). Additional information about the company can be obtained from the corporate website at www.realtyincome.com.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6087871 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Realty Income Corp. stands at 1.62% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.88%.

The market cap for O stock reached $36.13 billion, with 708.79 million shares outstanding and 708.05 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.35M shares, O reached a trading volume of 6087871 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Realty Income Corp. [O]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for O shares is $67.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on O stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Realty Income Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 16, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Realty Income Corp. is set at 0.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for O stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for O in the course of the last twelve months was 13.49.

How has O stock performed recently?

Realty Income Corp. [O] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.53. With this latest performance, O shares dropped by -5.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for O stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.43 for Realty Income Corp. [O]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 53.97, while it was recorded at 50.71 for the last single week of trading, and 60.45 for the last 200 days.

Realty Income Corp. [O]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Realty Income Corp. [O] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.65 and a Gross Margin at +43.27. Realty Income Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.01.

Return on Total Capital for O is now 2.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.95. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Realty Income Corp. [O] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 69.58. Additionally, O Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 67.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Realty Income Corp. [O] managed to generate an average of $2,201,033 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.

Earnings analysis for Realty Income Corp. [O]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for O. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Realty Income Corp. go to 22.62%.

Insider trade positions for Realty Income Corp. [O]

The top three institutional holders of O stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in O stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in O stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.