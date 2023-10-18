QuantumScape Corp [QS] stock Initiated by Evercore ISI analyst, price target now $10

QuantumScape Corp [NYSE: QS] gained 4.46% on the last trading session, reaching $6.56 price per share at the time. The company report on October 11, 2023 at 4:30 PM that QuantumScape Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2023 Business Results and Webcast.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS), a leader in developing next-generation solid-state lithium-metal batteries, today announced it will release its 2023 third-quarter business results after market close on Wednesday, October 25, 2023. This will be followed by a conference call at 2 p.m. Pacific Time (5 p.m. Eastern Time). Jagdeep Singh, co-founder and chief executive officer, Kevin Hettrich, chief financial officer, and Siva Sivaram, president, will participate on the call.

Starting today, October 11, shareholders can submit questions (here) they would like addressed on the call. QuantumScape management will respond to a selection of the submitted questions. The company will accept questions until Tuesday, October 24, at 2 p.m. Pacific Time (5 p.m. Eastern Time).

QuantumScape Corp represents 358.50 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.18 billion with the latest information. QS stock price has been found in the range of $6.15 to $6.57.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.32M shares, QS reached a trading volume of 4978239 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about QuantumScape Corp [QS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QS shares is $8.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QS stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for QuantumScape Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for QuantumScape Corp is set at 0.34 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.87.

Trading performance analysis for QS stock

QuantumScape Corp [QS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.02. With this latest performance, QS shares dropped by -4.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.23 for QuantumScape Corp [QS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.81, while it was recorded at 6.28 for the last single week of trading, and 7.64 for the last 200 days.

QuantumScape Corp [QS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for QS is now -27.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -26.56. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -28.17, with Return on Assets sitting at -25.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, QuantumScape Corp [QS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.00. Additionally, QS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.07.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, QuantumScape Corp [QS] managed to generate an average of -$484,596 per employee.QuantumScape Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 19.25 and a Current Ratio set at 19.25.

QuantumScape Corp [QS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for QuantumScape Corp go to 25.88%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at QuantumScape Corp [QS]

The top three institutional holders of QS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in QS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in QS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.