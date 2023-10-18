Netscout Systems Inc [NTCT] stock Upgrade by Piper Sandler analyst, price target now $30

Netscout Systems Inc [NASDAQ: NTCT] stock went on a downward path that fall over -16.58% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -13.64%. The company report on October 17, 2023 at 8:05 AM that Total Economic Impact Study Finds NETSCOUT Arbor DDoS Protection Solution Delivered 223% Return on Investment.

Customers Benefited by Proactively Detecting and Mitigating Threats, Decreasing Outage Time through faster MTTR, Improving Operational Readiness, and Identifying New Revenue Opportunities.

NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC. (NASDAQ: NTCT), a leading provider of performance management, cybersecurity, and DDoS protection solutions, today revealed the findings of a commissioned October 2023 Forrester Consulting Total Economic Impact™ study evaluating the cost savings and business benefits of deploying the NETSCOUT Arbor DDoS Protection Solution. Customers using the solution can effectively thwart DDoS attacks, minimize downtime, reduce potential SLA penalties, and offer premium services through intelligent traffic analysis.

Over the last 12 months, NTCT stock dropped by -28.83%. The one-year Netscout Systems Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 34.87. The average equity rating for NTCT stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.66 billion, with 71.25 million shares outstanding and 69.70 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 426.40K shares, NTCT stock reached a trading volume of 3986406 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Netscout Systems Inc [NTCT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NTCT shares is $35.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NTCT stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Netscout Systems Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Netscout Systems Inc is set at 1.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for NTCT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for NTCT in the course of the last twelve months was 12.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.39.

NTCT Stock Performance Analysis:

Netscout Systems Inc [NTCT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.64. With this latest performance, NTCT shares dropped by -17.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NTCT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.95 for Netscout Systems Inc [NTCT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.68, while it was recorded at 26.09 for the last single week of trading, and 29.15 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Netscout Systems Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Netscout Systems Inc [NTCT] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.62 and a Gross Margin at +67.49. Netscout Systems Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.52.

Return on Total Capital for NTCT is now 3.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.57. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Netscout Systems Inc [NTCT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.91. Additionally, NTCT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.80.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Netscout Systems Inc [NTCT] managed to generate an average of $25,328 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.Netscout Systems Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.39 and a Current Ratio set at 1.43.

NTCT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NTCT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Netscout Systems Inc go to 1.78%.

Netscout Systems Inc [NTCT] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of NTCT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in NTCT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in NTCT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.