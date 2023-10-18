Monness Crespi & Hardt slashes price target on Vmware Inc. [VMW] – find out why.

Vmware Inc. [NYSE: VMW] plunged by -$13.78 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $169.21 during the day while it closed the day at $165.10. The company report on October 17, 2023 at 9:15 AM that VMware Has Been Recognized as One of the Best Companies To Work for in the Technology Sector.

We are thrilled to announce that VMware has been recognized as one of the Best Companies to Work For in the Technology Sector by U.S. News & World Report!

- Advertisements -

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it.

Sponsored The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

This achievement places us in the top 20% of large publicly traded companies, a testament to our unwavering commitment to creating a workplace that prioritizes quality pay and benefits, work/life balance and flexibility, job and company stability, physical and psychological comfort, belongingness and esteem, and career opportunities and professional development.

Vmware Inc. stock has also loss -2.77% of its value over the past 7 days. However, VMW stock has declined by -0.95% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 30.62% and gained 34.49% year-on date.

The market cap for VMW stock reached $71.29 billion, with 426.74 million shares outstanding and 219.33 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.77M shares, VMW reached a trading volume of 10632550 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Vmware Inc. [VMW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VMW shares is $161.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VMW stock is a recommendation set at 2.92. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Monness Crespi & Hardt have made an estimate for Vmware Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 28, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vmware Inc. is set at 4.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for VMW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 27.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for VMW in the course of the last twelve months was 15.29 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.87.

VMW stock trade performance evaluation

Vmware Inc. [VMW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.77. With this latest performance, VMW shares dropped by -0.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 55.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VMW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.53 for Vmware Inc. [VMW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 164.80, while it was recorded at 174.39 for the last single week of trading, and 138.74 for the last 200 days.

Vmware Inc. [VMW]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Vmware Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.87 and a Current Ratio set at 0.87.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Vmware Inc. [VMW] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VMW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vmware Inc. go to 10.84%.

Vmware Inc. [VMW]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of VMW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in VMW stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in VMW stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.