Market cap of StoneCo Ltd [STNE] reaches 3.01B – now what?

StoneCo Ltd [NASDAQ: STNE] gained 2.87% on the last trading session, reaching $10.04 price per share at the time. The company report on October 9, 2023 at 8:07 AM that StoneCo Announces Organizational Changes to Prioritize Client Segments & Software Integration.

StoneCo Ltd represents 293.89 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.01 billion with the latest information. STNE stock price has been found in the range of $9.60 to $10.17.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.46M shares, STNE reached a trading volume of 4843584 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about StoneCo Ltd [STNE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STNE shares is $15.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STNE stock is a recommendation set at 2.41. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for StoneCo Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 03, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for StoneCo Ltd is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for STNE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for STNE in the course of the last twelve months was 10.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.27.

Trading performance analysis for STNE stock

StoneCo Ltd [STNE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.46. With this latest performance, STNE shares dropped by -11.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STNE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.33 for StoneCo Ltd [STNE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.50, while it was recorded at 9.82 for the last single week of trading, and 11.36 for the last 200 days.

StoneCo Ltd [STNE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and StoneCo Ltd [STNE] shares currently have an operating margin of -21.11 and a Gross Margin at +32.84. StoneCo Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.86.

Return on Total Capital for STNE is now -4.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.25. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, StoneCo Ltd [STNE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 43.05. Additionally, STNE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 21.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, StoneCo Ltd [STNE] managed to generate an average of -$6,028 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.StoneCo Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.27 and a Current Ratio set at 1.27.

StoneCo Ltd [STNE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STNE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for StoneCo Ltd go to 47.85%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at StoneCo Ltd [STNE]

The top three institutional holders of STNE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in STNE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in STNE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.