Market cap of Onto Innovation Inc. [ONTO] reaches 6.27B – now what?

Onto Innovation Inc. [NYSE: ONTO] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.16% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -8.55%. The company report on October 13, 2023 at 6:02 PM that Lululemon Athletica & Hubbell Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600.

S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600 indices effective prior to the opening of trading on Wednesday, October 18:.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASD:LULU) will replace Activision Blizzard Inc. (NASD:ATVI) in the S&P 500. S&P 500 and S&P 100 constituent Microsoft Corp. (NASD: MSFT) acquired Activision Blizzard in a transaction completed today, October 13.

Over the last 12 months, ONTO stock rose by 116.51%. The one-year Onto Innovation Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -14.13. The average equity rating for ONTO stock is currently 1.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $6.27 billion, with 48.68 million shares outstanding and 48.60 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 414.75K shares, ONTO stock reached a trading volume of 9552161 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Onto Innovation Inc. [ONTO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ONTO shares is $112.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ONTO stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Onto Innovation Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on June 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Onto Innovation Inc. is set at 6.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for ONTO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for ONTO in the course of the last twelve months was 45.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 6.07.

ONTO Stock Performance Analysis:

Onto Innovation Inc. [ONTO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.55. With this latest performance, ONTO shares gained by 2.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 59.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 116.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ONTO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.05 for Onto Innovation Inc. [ONTO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 125.03, while it was recorded at 136.17 for the last single week of trading, and 100.50 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Onto Innovation Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Onto Innovation Inc. [ONTO] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.55 and a Gross Margin at +48.14. Onto Innovation Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.22.

Return on Total Capital for ONTO is now 15.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.63. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Onto Innovation Inc. [ONTO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.38. Additionally, ONTO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Onto Innovation Inc. [ONTO] managed to generate an average of $136,512 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.Onto Innovation Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.07 and a Current Ratio set at 8.64.

ONTO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ONTO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Onto Innovation Inc. go to 12.00%.

Onto Innovation Inc. [ONTO] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ONTO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of