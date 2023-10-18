Market cap of Femasys Inc [FEMY] reaches 23.90M – now what?

Femasys Inc [NASDAQ: FEMY] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.71% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -19.32%. The company report on October 11, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Femasys Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Listing Requirements.

Femasys was previously notified by Nasdaq on June 1, 2023 that it was not in compliance with the minimum bid price rule (“the Rule”) because its common stock failed to meet the closing bid price of $1.00 or more for 30 consecutive business days. In order to regain compliance with the Rule, the Company was required to maintain a minimum closing bid price of $1.00 or more for at least 10 consecutive trading days. This requirement was met on October 9, 2023, the tenth consecutive trading day when the closing bid price of the Company’s common stock was over $1.00.

Over the last 12 months, FEMY stock rose by 30.28%. The one-year Femasys Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 81.68. The average equity rating for FEMY stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $23.90 million, with 16.83 million shares outstanding and 14.94 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 12.43M shares, FEMY stock reached a trading volume of 3686607 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Femasys Inc [FEMY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FEMY shares is $7.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FEMY stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Femasys Inc is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for FEMY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.64.

FEMY Stock Performance Analysis:

Femasys Inc [FEMY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.32. With this latest performance, FEMY shares gained by 335.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FEMY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.52 for Femasys Inc [FEMY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8854, while it was recorded at 1.4680 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8935 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Femasys Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Femasys Inc [FEMY] shares currently have an operating margin of -961.71 and a Gross Margin at -10.35. Femasys Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -944.62.

Return on Total Capital for FEMY is now -53.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -54.25. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -54.81, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Femasys Inc [FEMY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.57. Additionally, FEMY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Femasys Inc [FEMY] managed to generate an average of -$335,123 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.Femasys Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.29 and a Current Ratio set at 8.71.

Femasys Inc [FEMY] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of FEMY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in FEMY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in FEMY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.