Market cap of EZGO Technologies Ltd [EZGO] reaches 9.61M – now what?

EZGO Technologies Ltd [NASDAQ: EZGO] traded at a low on 10/17/23, posting a -2.09 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.13. The company report on October 5, 2023 at 9:15 AM that EZGO Completes Delivery of State-of-the-Art Security Patrol Robots with Transaction Value of RMB11 Million.

EZGO Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: EZGO) (“EZGO” or the “Company”), a leading short-distance transportation solutions provider in China, today announced the delivery of 10 state-of-the-art security patrol robots (the “Robots”) to PIESAT Information Technology Co., Ltd. (SHA: 688066)(“PIESAT”), a China-based company mainly engaged in the provision of remote sensing and Beidou navigation satellite application services, pursuant to a procurement agreement, dated as of January 15, 2023, by and between the Company and PIESAT (the “Procurement Agreement”). Under the Procurement Agreement, PIESAT agreed to purchase 10 Robots for RMB11 million (approximately US $1.5 million).

- Advertisements -

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it.

Sponsored The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The Company believes that this transaction demonstrates its strong R&D and manufacturing capabilities. The Robots feature several state-of-the-art functions, including self-navigation, live video streaming, proficient face and license plate detection, vocal notifications, an emergency SOS button, self-charging capabilities, infrared vision, and are fully compatible with smart patrol systems. This suite of features reinforces the Company’s efforts to advancements in short-distance transport solutions.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4016051 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of EZGO Technologies Ltd stands at 6.87% while the volatility over the past one month is 11.34%.

The market cap for EZGO stock reached $9.61 million, with 76.07 million shares outstanding and 70.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.97M shares, EZGO reached a trading volume of 4016051 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about EZGO Technologies Ltd [EZGO]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for EZGO Technologies Ltd is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for EZGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

How has EZGO stock performed recently?

EZGO Technologies Ltd [EZGO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.90. With this latest performance, EZGO shares dropped by -15.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -92.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EZGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.45 for EZGO Technologies Ltd [EZGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0445, while it was recorded at 0.1325 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3747 for the last 200 days.

EZGO Technologies Ltd [EZGO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EZGO Technologies Ltd [EZGO] shares currently have an operating margin of -37.16 and a Gross Margin at +1.26. EZGO Technologies Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -36.70.

Return on Total Capital for EZGO is now -17.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -20.45. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -20.45, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, EZGO Technologies Ltd [EZGO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.14. Additionally, EZGO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.90.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.37.EZGO Technologies Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.31 and a Current Ratio set at 2.68.

Insider trade positions for EZGO Technologies Ltd [EZGO]

The top three institutional holders of EZGO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in EZGO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in EZGO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.