Market Analysts see T-Mobile US Inc [TMUS] gaining to $160. Time to buy?

T-Mobile US Inc [NASDAQ: TMUS] traded at a low on 10/17/23, posting a -0.33 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $142.77. The company report on October 17, 2023 at 9:05 AM that Global Report Names T-Mobile the Best in the Entire Friggin’ World for 5G Availability.

Opensignal’s 5G Global Mobile Network Experience Awards names T-Mobile, including Puerto Rico, best in the world for 5G Availability.

A new global report from leading research firm Opensignal today re-affirmed that T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) customers, including those in Puerto Rico, get a 5G signal more often than anyone else on the planet. That’s right. T-Mobile has the world’s best 5G Availability … and for the third year in a row was the ONLY U.S. operator to win a 5G Global award.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3663845 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of T-Mobile US Inc stands at 1.73% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.52%.

The market cap for TMUS stock reached $167.96 billion, with 1.23 billion shares outstanding and 474.23 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.68M shares, TMUS reached a trading volume of 3663845 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about T-Mobile US Inc [TMUS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TMUS shares is $170.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TMUS stock is a recommendation set at 1.32. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for T-Mobile US Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for T-Mobile US Inc is set at 2.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for TMUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for TMUS in the course of the last twelve months was 21.14 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.77.

How has TMUS stock performed recently?

T-Mobile US Inc [TMUS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.25. With this latest performance, TMUS shares gained by 1.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TMUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.79 for T-Mobile US Inc [TMUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 138.75, while it was recorded at 142.39 for the last single week of trading, and 141.18 for the last 200 days.

T-Mobile US Inc [TMUS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

T-Mobile US Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.77 and a Current Ratio set at 0.82.

Earnings analysis for T-Mobile US Inc [TMUS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TMUS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for T-Mobile US Inc go to 66.76%.

Insider trade positions for T-Mobile US Inc [TMUS]

The top three institutional holders of TMUS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in TMUS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in TMUS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.