Market Analysts see Range Resources Corp [RRC] gaining to $32. Time to buy?

Range Resources Corp [NYSE: RRC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.06% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.75%. The company report on October 3, 2023 at 4:35 PM that Range Announces Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

A conference call to review the financial results is scheduled on Wednesday, October 25 at 9:00 a.m. ET (8:00 a.m. CT). A webcast of the call may be accessed at www.rangeresources.com. The webcast will be archived for replay on the Company’s website until November 25, 2023.

Over the last 12 months, RRC stock rose by 31.66%. The one-year Range Resources Corp stock forecast points to a potential downside of -0.31. The average equity rating for RRC stock is currently 2.29, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $8.55 billion, with 238.89 million shares outstanding and 234.11 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.57M shares, RRC stock reached a trading volume of 4189976 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Range Resources Corp [RRC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RRC shares is $35.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RRC stock is a recommendation set at 2.29. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Range Resources Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Range Resources Corp is set at 1.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for RRC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for RRC in the course of the last twelve months was 7.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.86.

RRC Stock Performance Analysis:

Range Resources Corp [RRC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.75. With this latest performance, RRC shares gained by 12.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RRC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.94 for Range Resources Corp [RRC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.29, while it was recorded at 34.95 for the last single week of trading, and 28.22 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Range Resources Corp Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Range Resources Corp [RRC] shares currently have an operating margin of +54.73 and a Gross Margin at +58.79. Range Resources Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.64.

Return on Total Capital for RRC is now 59.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 24.17. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 46.55, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Range Resources Corp [RRC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 67.12. Additionally, RRC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 64.77, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Range Resources Corp [RRC] managed to generate an average of $2,122,779 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.73.Range Resources Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.86 and a Current Ratio set at 0.86.

RRC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RRC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Range Resources Corp go to 12.20%.

Range Resources Corp [RRC] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of RRC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in RRC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in RRC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.