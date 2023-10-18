Market Analysts see Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. [GS] gaining to $403. Time to buy?

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. [NYSE: GS] slipped around -5.03 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $309.36 at the close of the session, down -1.60%. The company report on August 7, 2023 at 12:09 PM that Synthica Energy Announces Equity Investment from the Infrastructure Business within Goldman Sachs Asset Management.

Partnership and capital infusion will enable company to scale operations to produce RNG from pre-consumer food and beverage waste and other organic manufacturing byproducts.

Synthica Energy, LLC, an energy transition platform aimed to design, build, own, and operate large-scale, contracted anaerobic digestion facilities to convert pre-consumer organic waste into renewable natural gas (RNG), announced today that it has closed on a large equity investment from the Infrastructure Business within Goldman Sachs Asset Management (Goldman Sachs). Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. stock is now -9.91% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GS Stock saw the intraday high of $316.18 and lowest of $305.91 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 389.58, which means current price is +2.48% above from all time high which was touched on 02/09/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.93M shares, GS reached a trading volume of 4117764 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. [GS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GS shares is $382.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GS stock is a recommendation set at 1.96. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. is set at 6.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for GS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.97. Price to Free Cash Flow for GS in the course of the last twelve months was 1.66.

How has GS stock performed recently?

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. [GS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.72. With this latest performance, GS shares dropped by -9.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.80 for Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. [GS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 325.64, while it was recorded at 311.18 for the last single week of trading, and 335.49 for the last 200 days.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. [GS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. [GS] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.91. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.74.

Return on Total Capital for GS is now 2.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.01. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. [GS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 397.03. Additionally, GS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 79.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 240.59, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. [GS] managed to generate an average of $232,186 per employee.Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.13.

Earnings analysis for Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. [GS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. go to 9.10%.

Insider trade positions for Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. [GS]

The top three institutional holders of GS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in GS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in GS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.