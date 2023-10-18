Market Analysts see General Mills, Inc. [GIS] gaining to $74. Time to buy?

General Mills, Inc. [NYSE: GIS] price plunged by -0.43 percent to reach at -$0.27. The company report on October 17, 2023 at 9:00 AM that General Mills and Walmart Join Forces to Advance Regenerative Agriculture Across 600,000 Acres by 2030.

The collaboration will seek to support farmers in practices that aim to improve soil health, water quality and carbon sequestration across their shared value chain.

General Mills, Walmart and Sam’s Club announced a collaboration today to help accelerate the adoption of regenerative agriculture on 600,000 acres in the U.S. by 2030. This represents the approximate number of acres General Mills engages to source key ingredients for its products sold through Walmart and Sam’s Club. Initial projects will be supported through grants administered by the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF) and seek to advance regenerative agriculture outcomes across a variety of crops, including wheat, in the Northern and Southern Great Plains.

A sum of 3930067 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.24M shares. General Mills, Inc. shares reached a high of $63.68 and dropped to a low of $62.62 until finishing in the latest session at $62.98.

The one-year GIS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.18. The average equity rating for GIS stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on General Mills, Inc. [GIS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GIS shares is $70.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GIS stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for General Mills, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 22, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for General Mills, Inc. is set at 1.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for GIS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for GIS in the course of the last twelve months was 18.06 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.41.

GIS Stock Performance Analysis:

General Mills, Inc. [GIS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.44. With this latest performance, GIS shares dropped by -4.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GIS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.43 for General Mills, Inc. [GIS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 66.44, while it was recorded at 62.71 for the last single week of trading, and 77.70 for the last 200 days.

Insight into General Mills, Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and General Mills, Inc. [GIS] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.75 and a Gross Margin at +33.95. General Mills, Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.91.

Return on Total Capital for GIS is now 14.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.78. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.71, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, General Mills, Inc. [GIS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 115.46. Additionally, GIS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 97.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, General Mills, Inc. [GIS] managed to generate an average of $76,291 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.63.General Mills, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.41 and a Current Ratio set at 0.72.

GIS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GIS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for General Mills, Inc. go to 7.67%.

General Mills, Inc. [GIS] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of GIS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in GIS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in GIS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.