Lilium N.V [LILM] stock Initiated by B. Riley Securities analyst, price target now $3

Lilium N.V [NASDAQ: LILM] price surged by 6.38 percent to reach at $0.05. The company report on October 12, 2023 at 7:30 AM that First high voltage electrical harnesses roll off the line for the all-electric Lilium Jet.

Acting as the Lilium Jet’s main electrical arteries, the high voltage harnesses will distribute power from the aircraft batteries to the jet engines on the wings and canards.

The novel harness system, for which Lilium has been granted patents in the U.S. and Europe, is essential for the Lilium Jet’s safety critical power distribution architecture.

A sum of 4155352 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.13M shares. Lilium N.V shares reached a high of $0.7021 and dropped to a low of $0.6501 until finishing in the latest session at $0.70.

The one-year LILM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 75.18. The average equity rating for LILM stock is currently 2.43, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Lilium N.V [LILM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LILM shares is $2.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LILM stock is a recommendation set at 2.43. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Lilium N.V shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 01, 2023.

LILM Stock Performance Analysis:

Lilium N.V [LILM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.44. With this latest performance, LILM shares dropped by -27.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 47.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LILM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.07 for Lilium N.V [LILM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9236, while it was recorded at 0.6632 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0319 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Lilium N.V Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for LILM is now -93.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -84.86. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -87.68, with Return on Assets sitting at -65.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lilium N.V [LILM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.39. Additionally, LILM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.89.

Lilium N.V [LILM] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of LILM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in LILM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in LILM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.