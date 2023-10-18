Leonardo DRS Inc. [DRS] moved up 2.47: Why It’s Important

Leonardo DRS Inc. [NASDAQ: DRS] price surged by 2.47 percent to reach at $0.46. The company report on October 9, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Leonardo DRS On Board Vehicle Power System Shines in Major U.S. Army Evaluation.

Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ: DRS) announced today that it has successfully demonstrated its On Board Vehicle Power (OBVP) technology to provide vehicle-based electrical power in support of vehicle-based weapon systems.

The OBVP demonstration was part of a recent U.S. Army Operational User Assessment focused on vehicle to vehicle, and vehicle to grid power generation and power management. DRS installed its OBVP systems on the THAAD Launch Control Station FMTV, Tactical Operation Station FMTV, and the THAAD Launcher HEMTT for this assessment.

A sum of 4022903 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 554.30K shares. Leonardo DRS Inc. shares reached a high of $19.45 and dropped to a low of $18.55 until finishing in the latest session at $19.09.

The one-year DRS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.59. The average equity rating for DRS stock is currently 1.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Leonardo DRS Inc. [DRS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DRS shares is $19.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DRS stock is a recommendation set at 1.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Leonardo DRS Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 27, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Leonardo DRS Inc. is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for DRS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.13.

DRS Stock Performance Analysis:

Leonardo DRS Inc. [DRS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.24. With this latest performance, DRS shares gained by 11.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 91.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DRS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.54 for Leonardo DRS Inc. [DRS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.01, while it was recorded at 18.58 for the last single week of trading, and 15.24 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Leonardo DRS Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Leonardo DRS Inc. [DRS] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.39 and a Gross Margin at +20.98. Leonardo DRS Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.04.

Return on Total Capital for DRS is now 10.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 17.69. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.77, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Leonardo DRS Inc. [DRS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 22.90. Additionally, DRS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 20.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.56.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Leonardo DRS Inc. [DRS] managed to generate an average of $63,281 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.78.Leonardo DRS Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

DRS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DRS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Leonardo DRS Inc. go to 8.50%.

Leonardo DRS Inc. [DRS] Institutonal Ownership Details

