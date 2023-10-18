Juniper Networks Inc [JNPR] stock Downgrade by JP Morgan analyst, price target now $29

Juniper Networks Inc [NYSE: JNPR] price plunged by -0.72 percent to reach at -$0.19. The company report on October 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM that PayNet Banks On AI-Driven Network by Juniper Networks to Drive Expansion of Malaysia’s National Payments Infrastructure.

The network upgrades deliver AIOps and rich automation, capitalizing on the Juniper Mist Cloud to enable PayNet and Malaysia’s local and cross-border payment infrastructure expansion.

Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, today announced that Payments Network Malaysia (PayNet), Malaysia’s national payments network and shared central infrastructure for its financial markets, has selected Juniper’s campus solutions driven by Mist AI™. The networking upgrades include the Juniper Networks EX Series and Wireless Access Points, Wired and Wi-Fi Assurance services, as well as Marvis™ Virtual Network Assistant driven by Mist AI, enhancing networking capabilities across PayNet’s campus sites and remote command center.

A sum of 3627697 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.63M shares. Juniper Networks Inc shares reached a high of $26.11 and dropped to a low of $25.40 until finishing in the latest session at $26.10.

The one-year JNPR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.86. The average equity rating for JNPR stock is currently 2.32, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Juniper Networks Inc [JNPR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JNPR shares is $32.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JNPR stock is a recommendation set at 2.32. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Juniper Networks Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 10, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Juniper Networks Inc is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for JNPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for JNPR in the course of the last twelve months was 14.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.25.

JNPR Stock Performance Analysis:

Juniper Networks Inc [JNPR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.40. With this latest performance, JNPR shares dropped by -7.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JNPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.20 for Juniper Networks Inc [JNPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.81, while it was recorded at 26.03 for the last single week of trading, and 30.19 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Juniper Networks Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Juniper Networks Inc [JNPR] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.17 and a Gross Margin at +56.37. Juniper Networks Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.88.

Return on Total Capital for JNPR is now 8.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.63. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.71, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Juniper Networks Inc [JNPR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 38.41. Additionally, JNPR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 38.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Juniper Networks Inc [JNPR] managed to generate an average of $43,207 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.Juniper Networks Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.25 and a Current Ratio set at 1.66.

JNPR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JNPR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Juniper Networks Inc go to 11.86%.

Juniper Networks Inc [JNPR] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of JNPR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in JNPR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in JNPR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.