Janney lifts Summit Therapeutics Inc [SMMT] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Summit Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: SMMT] traded at a high on 10/17/23, posting a 15.43 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.02. The company report on October 16, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Summit Therapeutics Appoints Proven Biotech Leader Manmeet S. Soni as Chief Operating Officer.

Mr. Soni Invests $5 Million in Summit while Joining Executive Team.

In Corresponding Appointments, Dave Gancarz, Urte Gayko, PhD, Fong Clow, DSc, & Allen S. Yang, MD, PhD, Elevated to Newly Established Leadership Roles.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5116977 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Summit Therapeutics Inc stands at 7.75% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.32%.

The market cap for SMMT stock reached $1.41 billion, with 211.09 million shares outstanding and 114.72 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 995.67K shares, SMMT reached a trading volume of 5116977 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Summit Therapeutics Inc [SMMT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SMMT shares is $5.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SMMT stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Janney have made an estimate for Summit Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 28, 2018.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Summit Therapeutics Inc is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for SMMT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6405.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.31.

How has SMMT stock performed recently?

Summit Therapeutics Inc [SMMT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.48. With this latest performance, SMMT shares gained by 11.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 74.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SMMT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.26 for Summit Therapeutics Inc [SMMT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7800, while it was recorded at 1.7800 for the last single week of trading, and 2.1400 for the last 200 days.

Summit Therapeutics Inc [SMMT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Summit Therapeutics Inc [SMMT] shares currently have an operating margin of -8330.93. Summit Therapeutics Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6127.56.

Return on Total Capital for SMMT is now -89.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -66.53. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -66.74, with Return on Assets sitting at -52.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Summit Therapeutics Inc [SMMT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.59. Additionally, SMMT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Summit Therapeutics Inc [SMMT] managed to generate an average of -$650,580 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.10 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Summit Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 19.07 and a Current Ratio set at 19.07.

Insider trade positions for Summit Therapeutics Inc [SMMT]

The top three institutional holders of SMMT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in SMMT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in SMMT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.