Immunogen, Inc. [IMGN] moved up 1.23: Why It’s Important

Immunogen, Inc. [NASDAQ: IMGN] price surged by 1.23 percent to reach at $0.18. The company report on September 29, 2023 at 5:00 PM that ImmunoGen Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

ImmunoGen, Inc., (Nasdaq: IMGN), a leader in the expanding field of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for the treatment of cancer, today announced that the compensation committee of the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Compensation Committee”) approved, effective as of September 25, 2023, grants of non-qualified stock options to purchase 258,300 shares of its common stock (the “September 25th Options”) and restricted stock units (“RSUs”) covering 43,050 shares of its common stock under the Inducement Plan to a new employee. Also, effective September 29, 2023, the Compensation Committee approved grants of non-qualified stock options to purchase an aggregate of 297,355 shares of its common stock (the “September 29th Options”) and RSUs covering an aggregate of 55,268 shares of its common stock under the Inducement Plan to six new employees.

- Advertisements -

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it.

Sponsored The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The Inducement Plan is used exclusively for the grant of equity awards to individuals who were not previously employees of ImmunoGen (or following a bona fide period of non-employment), as an inducement material to such individual’s entering into employment with ImmunoGen, pursuant to Rule 5635(c)(4) of the Nasdaq Listing Rules.

A sum of 2984982 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.27M shares. Immunogen, Inc. shares reached a high of $15.36 and dropped to a low of $14.74 until finishing in the latest session at $14.82.

The one-year IMGN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 35.28. The average equity rating for IMGN stock is currently 1.25, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Immunogen, Inc. [IMGN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IMGN shares is $22.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IMGN stock is a recommendation set at 1.25. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Immunogen, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Immunogen, Inc. is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for IMGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.30.

IMGN Stock Performance Analysis:

Immunogen, Inc. [IMGN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.58. With this latest performance, IMGN shares dropped by -5.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 255.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 144.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IMGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.52 for Immunogen, Inc. [IMGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.36, while it was recorded at 14.43 for the last single week of trading, and 11.14 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Immunogen, Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Immunogen, Inc. [IMGN] shares currently have an operating margin of -203.06 and a Gross Margin at +98.20. Immunogen, Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -204.93.

Return on Total Capital for IMGN is now -75.06, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -78.74. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -92.61, with Return on Assets sitting at -50.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Immunogen, Inc. [IMGN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.39. Additionally, IMGN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 22.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Immunogen, Inc. [IMGN] managed to generate an average of -$804,798 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.Immunogen, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.11 and a Current Ratio set at 7.14.

Immunogen, Inc. [IMGN] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of IMGN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in IMGN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in IMGN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.