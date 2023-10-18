ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR [IBN] is 3.88% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR [NYSE: IBN] loss -0.57% or -0.13 points to close at $22.74 with a heavy trading volume of 6707151 shares. The company report on July 28, 2023 at 5:06 PM that ICICI Bank Limited Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2023.

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) filed its annual report in Form 20-F for the year ended March 31, 2023 (FY2023) on July 28, 2023, as required by United States securities regulations. The Form 20-F annual report includes the Bank’s consolidated financial statements under Indian GAAP and a reconciliation of consolidated profit after tax and net worth under Indian GAAP to net income and stockholders’ equity under U.S. GAAP, approved by the Audit Committee of the Board.

- Advertisements -

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it.

Sponsored The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

Copies of the Form 20-F are available from the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) website www.sec.gov or via a direct link to the SEC website at “About Us/Investor Relations/SEC Filings” page of ICICI Bank’s website:.

It opened the trading session at $22.86, the shares rose to $22.90 and dropped to $22.74, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for IBN points out that the company has recorded 3.60% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -17.58% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.86M shares, IBN reached to a volume of 6707151 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR [IBN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IBN shares is $28.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IBN stock is a recommendation set at 1.16. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for IBN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.89.

Trading performance analysis for IBN stock

ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR [IBN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.79. With this latest performance, IBN shares dropped by -4.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IBN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.97 for ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR [IBN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.20, while it was recorded at 22.75 for the last single week of trading, and 22.37 for the last 200 days.

ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR [IBN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR [IBN] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.59. ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.27.

Return on Total Capital for IBN is now 13.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.57. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.17, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR [IBN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 95.76. Additionally, IBN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 45.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.13.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR [IBN] managed to generate an average of $2,607,333 per employee.ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.22.

ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR [IBN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IBN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR go to 21.30%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR [IBN]

The top three institutional holders of IBN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in IBN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in IBN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.