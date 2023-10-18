Hubbell Inc. [HUBB] is 27.68% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Hubbell Inc. [NYSE: HUBB] loss -1.44% on the last trading session, reaching $299.65 price per share at the time. The company report on October 17, 2023 at 5:10 PM that Hubbell to Announce Third Quarter 2023 Results on October 31, 2023.

Hubbell Inc. represents 53.69 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $16.07 billion with the latest information. HUBB stock price has been found in the range of $298.75 to $304.73.

If compared to the average trading volume of 448.94K shares, HUBB reached a trading volume of 11190386 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Hubbell Inc. [HUBB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HUBB shares is $331.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HUBB stock is a recommendation set at 2.55. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Hubbell Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hubbell Inc. is set at 8.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for HUBB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for HUBB in the course of the last twelve months was 27.05 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.32.

Trading performance analysis for HUBB stock

Hubbell Inc. [HUBB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.64. With this latest performance, HUBB shares dropped by -6.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HUBB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.91 for Hubbell Inc. [HUBB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 312.66, while it was recorded at 303.72 for the last single week of trading, and 279.80 for the last 200 days.

Hubbell Inc. [HUBB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hubbell Inc. [HUBB] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.52 and a Gross Margin at +29.92. Hubbell Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.31.

Return on Total Capital for HUBB is now 18.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.41. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.22, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hubbell Inc. [HUBB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 65.99. Additionally, HUBB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 64.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hubbell Inc. [HUBB] managed to generate an average of $31,288 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.93.Hubbell Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.32 and a Current Ratio set at 2.06.

Hubbell Inc. [HUBB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HUBB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hubbell Inc. go to 10.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Hubbell Inc. [HUBB]

The top three institutional holders of HUBB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in HUBB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in HUBB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.