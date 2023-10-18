For Seagate Technology Holdings Plc [STX], Analyst sees a rise to $65. What next?

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc [NASDAQ: STX] closed the trading session at $68.94 on 10/17/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $68.31, while the highest price level was $69.42. The company report on October 5, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Seagate Technology to Report Fiscal First Quarter 2024 Financial Results on October 26, 2023.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ: STX), a world leader in data storage infrastructure solutions, will report fiscal first quarter 2024 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, October 26, 2023. The investment community conference call to discuss these results will take place that day at 6:00 AM PT / 9:00 AM ET.

- Advertisements -

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it.

Sponsored The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The live audio webcast can be accessed online at Seagate’s Investor Relations website at investors.seagate.com.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 31.04 percent and weekly performance of 3.54 percent. The stock has been moved at 7.27 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 7.33 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 15.17 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.73M shares, STX reached to a volume of 5386567 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Seagate Technology Holdings Plc [STX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STX shares is $64.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STX stock is a recommendation set at 2.46. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Seagate Technology Holdings Plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on September 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Seagate Technology Holdings Plc is set at 1.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for STX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for STX in the course of the last twelve months was 22.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.68.

STX stock trade performance evaluation

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc [STX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.54. With this latest performance, STX shares gained by 7.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.60 for Seagate Technology Holdings Plc [STX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 66.28, while it was recorded at 69.05 for the last single week of trading, and 63.25 for the last 200 days.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc [STX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Seagate Technology Holdings Plc [STX] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.51 and a Gross Margin at +18.04. Seagate Technology Holdings Plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.16.

Return on Total Capital for STX is now 0.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.26. Additionally, STX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 128.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 77.22.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.90.Seagate Technology Holdings Plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.68 and a Current Ratio set at 1.12.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc [STX]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of STX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in STX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in STX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.