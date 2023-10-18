For EMagin Corp [EMAN], Analyst sees a rise to $3. What next?

EMagin Corp [AMEX: EMAN] traded at a high on 10/17/23, posting a 2.99 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.07. The company report on August 31, 2023 at 10:45 AM that eMagin Stockholders Approve Acquisition by Samsung Display.

The final voting results on the proposals voted on at the special meeting will be set forth in a Form 8-K filed by eMagin with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, after certification by eMagin’s inspector of elections.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3530199 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of EMagin Corp stands at 1.00% while the volatility over the past one month is 0.89%.

The market cap for EMAN stock reached $172.20 million, with 81.08 million shares outstanding and 78.42 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 456.88K shares, EMAN reached a trading volume of 3530199 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about EMagin Corp [EMAN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EMAN shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EMAN stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for EMagin Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 16, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EMagin Corp is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for EMAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

How has EMAN stock performed recently?

EMagin Corp [EMAN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.55. With this latest performance, EMAN shares gained by 4.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 191.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EMAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.09 for EMagin Corp [EMAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.98, while it was recorded at 2.01 for the last single week of trading, and 1.73 for the last 200 days.

EMagin Corp [EMAN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EMagin Corp [EMAN] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.61 and a Gross Margin at +33.81. EMagin Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.61.

Return on Total Capital for EMAN is now -8.06, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.28. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, EMagin Corp [EMAN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 66.94. Additionally, EMAN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 57.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, EMagin Corp [EMAN] managed to generate an average of -$10,119 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.EMagin Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.16 and a Current Ratio set at 2.06.

Earnings analysis for EMagin Corp [EMAN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EMAN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for EMagin Corp go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for EMagin Corp [EMAN]

The top three institutional holders of EMAN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in EMAN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in EMAN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.