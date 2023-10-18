For Definitive Healthcare Corp [DH], Analyst sees a rise to $13. What next?

Definitive Healthcare Corp [NASDAQ: DH] surged by $0.17 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $7.15 during the day while it closed the day at $6.97. The company report on October 16, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Definitive Healthcare Announces Timing of Its Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast.

A live audio webcast of the event will be available on the Definitive Healthcare’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.definitivehc.com/.

Definitive Healthcare Corp stock has also loss -6.32% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DH stock has declined by -41.43% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -36.52% and lost -36.58% year-on date.

The market cap for DH stock reached $700.35 million, with 105.14 million shares outstanding and 39.90 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 669.99K shares, DH reached a trading volume of 3573199 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Definitive Healthcare Corp [DH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DH shares is $12.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DH stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Definitive Healthcare Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Definitive Healthcare Corp is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for DH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for DH in the course of the last twelve months was 28.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.76.

DH stock trade performance evaluation

Definitive Healthcare Corp [DH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.32. With this latest performance, DH shares dropped by -11.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.98 for Definitive Healthcare Corp [DH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.68, while it was recorded at 6.91 for the last single week of trading, and 10.50 for the last 200 days.

Definitive Healthcare Corp [DH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Definitive Healthcare Corp [DH] shares currently have an operating margin of -16.24 and a Gross Margin at +62.83. Definitive Healthcare Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.24.

Return on Total Capital for DH is now -2.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.51. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.79, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Definitive Healthcare Corp [DH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 28.97. Additionally, DH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 22.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 27.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Definitive Healthcare Corp [DH] managed to generate an average of -$6,198 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.Definitive Healthcare Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.76 and a Current Ratio set at 2.76.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Definitive Healthcare Corp [DH] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Definitive Healthcare Corp go to 47.20%.

Definitive Healthcare Corp [DH]: Institutional Ownership

