Enphase Energy Inc [ENPH] is -51.22% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Enphase Energy Inc [NASDAQ: ENPH] surged by $2.13 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $132.16 during the day while it closed the day at $129.24. The company report on October 16, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Enphase Energy Launches IQ8 Microinverters for High-Powered Solar Modules in India.

IQ8 Microinverters are designed to maximize energy production and can manage a continuous DC current of 14 amperes, supporting higher powered solar modules through increased energy harvesting. The newly available microinverters – IQ8HC™ and IQ8P™ – are the most powerful microinverters available from Enphase to-date. The products feature a peak output power of 384 W and 480 W, respectively, and are designed to seamlessly pair with a full range of solar modules up to 670 W DC. All IQ8 Microinverters activated in India come with a 15-year limited warranty that is extendable up to 25 years.

Enphase Energy Inc stock has also gained 2.78% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ENPH stock has declined by -30.33% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -43.28% and lost -51.22% year-on date.

The market cap for ENPH stock reached $17.62 billion, with 136.44 million shares outstanding and 131.39 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.77M shares, ENPH reached a trading volume of 3752827 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Enphase Energy Inc [ENPH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ENPH shares is $187.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ENPH stock is a recommendation set at 1.78. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Enphase Energy Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 16, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enphase Energy Inc is set at 5.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENPH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 18.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for ENPH in the course of the last twelve months was 20.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.22.

ENPH stock trade performance evaluation

Enphase Energy Inc [ENPH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.78. With this latest performance, ENPH shares gained by 10.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENPH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.94 for Enphase Energy Inc [ENPH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 125.17, while it was recorded at 126.67 for the last single week of trading, and 176.04 for the last 200 days.

Enphase Energy Inc [ENPH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Enphase Energy Inc [ENPH] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.42 and a Gross Margin at +41.14. Enphase Energy Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.05.

Return on Total Capital for ENPH is now 24.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 23.12. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 63.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Enphase Energy Inc [ENPH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 159.26. Additionally, ENPH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.63. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 147.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Enphase Energy Inc [ENPH] managed to generate an average of $140,859 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.90.Enphase Energy Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.22 and a Current Ratio set at 3.44.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Enphase Energy Inc [ENPH] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ENPH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Enphase Energy Inc go to 27.60%.

Enphase Energy Inc [ENPH]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of ENPH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ENPH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ENPH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.