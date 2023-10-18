DXC Technology Co [DXC] fell -21.17% so far this year. What now?

DXC Technology Co [NYSE: DXC] price plunged by -6.11 percent to reach at -$1.36. The company report on October 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM that DXC Technology to Report Second Quarter 2024 Results on Wednesday, November 1, 2023.

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) today announced that it will release financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024 on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, at approximately 4:15 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT).

DXC Technology senior management will host a conference call and webcast on the same day at 5:00 p.m. EDT. The dial-in number for domestic callers is 888-330-2455. Callers who reside outside of the United States should dial +1-240-789-2717. The passcode for all participants is 4164760. The webcast audio and any presentation slides will be available through a link posted on DXC Technology’s Investor Relations website.

A sum of 4344245 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.36M shares. DXC Technology Co shares reached a high of $21.10 and dropped to a low of $20.01 until finishing in the latest session at $20.89.

The one-year DXC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.82. The average equity rating for DXC stock is currently 3.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on DXC Technology Co [DXC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DXC shares is $25.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DXC stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for DXC Technology Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DXC Technology Co is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for DXC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for DXC in the course of the last twelve months was 3.59 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.14.

DXC Stock Performance Analysis:

DXC Technology Co [DXC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.90. With this latest performance, DXC shares gained by 3.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DXC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.45 for DXC Technology Co [DXC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.77, while it was recorded at 21.89 for the last single week of trading, and 24.83 for the last 200 days.

Insight into DXC Technology Co Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DXC Technology Co [DXC] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.12 and a Gross Margin at +11.01. DXC Technology Co’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.94.

Return on Total Capital for DXC is now 2.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.32. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DXC Technology Co [DXC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 153.42. Additionally, DXC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 130.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DXC Technology Co [DXC] managed to generate an average of -$4,369 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.80.DXC Technology Co’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.14 and a Current Ratio set at 1.14.

DXC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DXC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DXC Technology Co go to 4.62%.

DXC Technology Co [DXC] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of DXC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in DXC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in DXC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.