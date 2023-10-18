Dollar Tree Inc [DLTR] fell -18.43% so far this year. What now?

Dollar Tree Inc [NASDAQ: DLTR] closed the trading session at $115.37 on 10/17/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $111.7334, while the highest price level was $115.89. The company report on October 12, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Dollar Tree and Family Dollar to Host Nationwide Hiring Day on Oct. 18.

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) plans to hire thousands of associates during its Nationwide Hiring Day hosted at participating Dollar Tree and Family Dollar stores on Oct. 18. Positions include a variety of part-time and full-time roles, including sales associates, customer service representatives, stockers, assistant store managers and store managers.

- Advertisements -

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it.

Sponsored The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

“Our National Hiring Day is a focused time for prospective teammates to discover the many roles and career paths we offer at Dollar Tree and Family Dollar,” said Jenn Hulett, Chief People Officer, Dollar Tree, Inc. “We’re looking for motivated and talented people who want to gain relevant experience and build meaningful careers with one of the fastest-growing, customer-focused retailers in the country.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -18.43 percent and weekly performance of 6.71 percent. The stock has been moved at -22.77 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 4.14 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -23.51 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.27M shares, DLTR reached to a volume of 3834982 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Dollar Tree Inc [DLTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DLTR shares is $177.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DLTR stock is a recommendation set at 2.22. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Dollar Tree Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dollar Tree Inc is set at 2.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for DLTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for DLTR in the course of the last twelve months was 48.73 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

DLTR stock trade performance evaluation

Dollar Tree Inc [DLTR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.71. With this latest performance, DLTR shares gained by 4.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DLTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.92 for Dollar Tree Inc [DLTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 119.78, while it was recorded at 109.58 for the last single week of trading, and 139.92 for the last 200 days.

Dollar Tree Inc [DLTR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dollar Tree Inc [DLTR] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.03 and a Gross Margin at +31.43. Dollar Tree Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.70.

Return on Total Capital for DLTR is now 12.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.58. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.62, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dollar Tree Inc [DLTR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 115.71. Additionally, DLTR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 99.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dollar Tree Inc [DLTR] managed to generate an average of $7,785 per employee.Dollar Tree Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.48.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Dollar Tree Inc [DLTR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DLTR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dollar Tree Inc go to 19.74%.

Dollar Tree Inc [DLTR]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of DLTR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in DLTR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in DLTR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.