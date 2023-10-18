DHT Holdings Inc [DHT] Revenue clocked in at $558.21 million, up 24.77% YTD: What’s Next?

DHT Holdings Inc [NYSE: DHT] gained 2.21% or 0.24 points to close at $11.08 with a heavy trading volume of 3790775 shares. The company report on October 10, 2023 at 4:15 PM that DHT Holdings, Inc. Business Update.

HAMILTON, BERMUDA, October 10, 2023 – DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) (“DHT” or the “Company”) today provides the following business update:.

For the third quarter of 2023, the Company estimates time charter equivalent earnings for its fleet at $42,500 per day, comprising of $35,500 per day for the Company’s VLCCs on time-charter and $44,700 per day for the Company’s VLCCs operating in the spot market.

It opened the trading session at $10.91, the shares rose to $11.15 and dropped to $10.83, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for DHT points out that the company has recorded 4.43% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -51.78% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.54M shares, DHT reached to a volume of 3790775 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about DHT Holdings Inc [DHT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DHT shares is $12.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DHT stock is a recommendation set at 1.18. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for DHT Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 04, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DHT Holdings Inc is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for DHT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for DHT in the course of the last twelve months was 8.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.66.

Trading performance analysis for DHT stock

DHT Holdings Inc [DHT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.73. With this latest performance, DHT shares gained by 17.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DHT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.84 for DHT Holdings Inc [DHT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.68, while it was recorded at 10.62 for the last single week of trading, and 9.43 for the last 200 days.

DHT Holdings Inc [DHT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DHT Holdings Inc [DHT] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.31 and a Gross Margin at +15.06. DHT Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.66.

Return on Total Capital for DHT is now 3.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.10. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DHT Holdings Inc [DHT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 37.50. Additionally, DHT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 34.61, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DHT Holdings Inc [DHT] managed to generate an average of $49,137 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.DHT Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.66 and a Current Ratio set at 3.12.

DHT Holdings Inc [DHT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DHT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DHT Holdings Inc go to 5.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at DHT Holdings Inc [DHT]

The top three institutional holders of DHT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in DHT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in DHT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.