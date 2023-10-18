Chesapeake Energy Corp. [CHK] Revenue clocked in at $10.69 billion, down -3.46% YTD: What’s Next?

Chesapeake Energy Corp. [NASDAQ: CHK] gained 0.66% or 0.59 points to close at $89.59 with a heavy trading volume of 4885418 shares. The company report on October 17, 2023 at 9:00 PM that CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORPORATION PROVIDES 2023 THIRD QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHK) today announced that it will release its 2023 third quarter operational and financial results after market close on Tuesday, October 31, 2023. A conference call to discuss the results has been scheduled on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 9:00 am EST. The telephone number to access the conference call is 1-888-317-6003 / INT TOLL: 1-412-317-6061, passcode 1010292. A webcast link to the conference call will be provided on Chesapeake’s website at www.chk.com. A replay will be available on the website following the call.

- Advertisements -

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it.

Sponsored The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

Headquartered in Oklahoma City, Chesapeake Energy Corporation is powered by dedicated and innovative employees who are focused on discovering and responsibly developing leading positions in top U.S. oil and gas plays. With a goal to achieve net zero GHG emissions (Scope 1 and 2) by 2035, Chesapeake is committed to safely answering the call for affordable, reliable, lower carbon energy.

It opened the trading session at $89.09, the shares rose to $91.00 and dropped to $87.07, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CHK points out that the company has recorded 10.99% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -29.6% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.83M shares, CHK reached to a volume of 4885418 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Chesapeake Energy Corp. [CHK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHK shares is $105.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHK stock is a recommendation set at 1.71. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Chesapeake Energy Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 16, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chesapeake Energy Corp. is set at 2.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for CHK in the course of the last twelve months was 7.08 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.34.

Trading performance analysis for CHK stock

Chesapeake Energy Corp. [CHK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.96. With this latest performance, CHK shares gained by 5.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.14 for Chesapeake Energy Corp. [CHK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 86.15, while it was recorded at 88.93 for the last single week of trading, and 82.67 for the last 200 days.

Chesapeake Energy Corp. [CHK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chesapeake Energy Corp. [CHK] shares currently have an operating margin of +43.65 and a Gross Margin at +45.00. Chesapeake Energy Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +34.95.

Return on Total Capital for CHK is now 60.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 48.95. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 66.73, with Return on Assets sitting at 36.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Chesapeake Energy Corp. [CHK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 34.84. Additionally, CHK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 25.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 33.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Chesapeake Energy Corp. [CHK] managed to generate an average of $4,113,333 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.06.Chesapeake Energy Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.34 and a Current Ratio set at 1.34.

Chesapeake Energy Corp. [CHK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CHK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Chesapeake Energy Corp. go to -13.86%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Chesapeake Energy Corp. [CHK]

The top three institutional holders of CHK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CHK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CHK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.