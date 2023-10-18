Biocept Inc [BIOC] moved down -6.55: Why It’s Important

Biocept Inc [NASDAQ: BIOC] closed the trading session at $0.51 on 10/17/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.4732, while the highest price level was $0.59. The company report on September 21, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Enrollment Completed in the Feasibility Phase of the FORESEE Clinical Trial with Biocept’s CNSide™ Assay to Evaluate Patients with Leptomeningeal Metastases.

Biocept, Inc. (Nasdaq: BIOC), a leading provider of molecular diagnostic assays, products and services, announces the full enrollment of 40 subjects with breast or non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who have suspicious or confirmed leptomeningeal metastases (LM) in the feasibility phase of its prospective FORESEE clinical trial (NCT0414123). This trial is evaluating the performance of Biocept’s proprietary CNSide assay in monitoring the response to therapy of LM, a cancer in the membranes that surround the brain and spinal cord, and assessing its impact on treatment decisions made by physicians.

- Advertisements -

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it.

Sponsored The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

“Completing enrollment in this first phase of our FORESEE trial, and doing so ahead of our internal timeline, is significant as we work toward establishing CNSide as standard of care under the National Comprehensive Cancer Network®, or NCCN®, guidelines,” said Antonino Morales, Biocept President and CEO. “We believe obtaining standard-of-care status is the best path forward to support further physician adoption and to set reimbursement at a rate that reflects the value of our test in the clinical decision making process. The FORESEE trial is specifically designed to measure the impact of CNSide on physicians’ clinical decisions to generate the data needed to help us reach this goal.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -96.79 percent and weekly performance of -48.90 percent. The stock has been moved at -95.14 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -66.38 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -57.06 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.86M shares, BIOC reached to a volume of 4616454 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Biocept Inc [BIOC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BIOC shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BIOC stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Chardan Capital Markets have made an estimate for Biocept Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 14, 2017.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Biocept Inc is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for BIOC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.52.

BIOC stock trade performance evaluation

Biocept Inc [BIOC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -48.90. With this latest performance, BIOC shares dropped by -66.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -95.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -97.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BIOC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.85 for Biocept Inc [BIOC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1180, while it was recorded at 0.8039 for the last single week of trading, and 6.7564 for the last 200 days.

Biocept Inc [BIOC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Biocept Inc [BIOC] shares currently have an operating margin of -123.69 and a Gross Margin at -9.99. Biocept Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -124.09.

Return on Total Capital for BIOC is now -89.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -94.54. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -138.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -70.30. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Biocept Inc [BIOC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 136.67. Additionally, BIOC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 117.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Biocept Inc [BIOC] managed to generate an average of -$617,058 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.Biocept Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.81.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Biocept Inc [BIOC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BIOC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Biocept Inc go to 40.00%.

Biocept Inc [BIOC]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of BIOC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in BIOC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in BIOC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.