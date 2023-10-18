Bernstein lifts Antero Resources Corp [AR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Antero Resources Corp [NYSE: AR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.35% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.86%. The company report on October 11, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Antero Resources Announces Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call.

Antero Resources (NYSE: AR) (“Antero” or the “Company”) announced today that the Company plans to issue its third quarter 2023 earnings release on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

A conference call is scheduled on Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 9:00 am MT to discuss the financial and operational results. A brief Q&A session for security analysts will immediately follow the discussion of the results. To participate in the call, dial in at 877-407-9079 (U.S.), or 201-493-6746 (International) and reference “Antero Resources.” A telephone replay of the call will be available until Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 9:00 am MT at 877-660-6853 (U.S.) or 201-612-7415 (International) using the conference ID: 13741536. To access the live webcast and view the related earnings conference call presentation, visit Antero’s website at www.anteroresources.com. The webcast will be archived for replay until Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 9:00 am MT.

Over the last 12 months, AR stock dropped by -15.55%. The one-year Antero Resources Corp stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.87. The average equity rating for AR stock is currently 2.25, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $8.63 billion, with 297.36 million shares outstanding and 276.90 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.76M shares, AR stock reached a trading volume of 6517829 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Antero Resources Corp [AR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AR shares is $30.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AR stock is a recommendation set at 2.25. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Antero Resources Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Antero Resources Corp is set at 0.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for AR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for AR in the course of the last twelve months was 4.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.26.

AR Stock Performance Analysis:

Antero Resources Corp [AR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.86. With this latest performance, AR shares gained by 9.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.15 for Antero Resources Corp [AR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.51, while it was recorded at 27.77 for the last single week of trading, and 24.91 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Antero Resources Corp Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Antero Resources Corp [AR] shares currently have an operating margin of +49.86 and a Gross Margin at +51.84. Antero Resources Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.69.

Return on Total Capital for AR is now 37.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 17.52. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 30.35, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Antero Resources Corp [AR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 68.55. Additionally, AR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 60.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Antero Resources Corp [AR] managed to generate an average of $3,240,224 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.59.Antero Resources Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.26 and a Current Ratio set at 0.26.

Antero Resources Corp [AR] Institutonal Ownership Details

