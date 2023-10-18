Altamira Therapeutics Ltd [CYTO] Stock trading around $0.19 per share: What’s Next?

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd [NASDAQ: CYTO] traded at a high on 10/17/23, posting a 4.83 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.19. The company report on September 14, 2023 at 8:47 AM that Altamira Therapeutics Reports Additional Significant Efficacy Outcomes from Bentrio Clinical Trial in Seasonal Allergic Rhinitis.

Fresh data from randomized controlled NASAR clinical trial further demonstrate efficacy and tolerability of Bentrio® nasal spray in treatment of seasonal allergic rhinitis .

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4133584 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Altamira Therapeutics Ltd stands at 20.76% while the volatility over the past one month is 12.05%.

The market cap for CYTO stock reached $1.67 million, with 8.83 million shares outstanding and 8.78 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 345.82K shares, CYTO reached a trading volume of 4133584 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Altamira Therapeutics Ltd [CYTO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CYTO shares is $50.01 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CYTO stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

How has CYTO stock performed recently?

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd [CYTO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.59. With this latest performance, CYTO shares dropped by -28.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -84.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -96.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CYTO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.39 for Altamira Therapeutics Ltd [CYTO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2989, while it was recorded at 0.2207 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3452 for the last 200 days.

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd [CYTO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Altamira Therapeutics Ltd [CYTO] shares currently have an operating margin of -4726.45 and a Gross Margin at -437.85. Altamira Therapeutics Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8680.31.

Return on Total Capital for CYTO is now -243.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -952.19. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1,120.85, with Return on Assets sitting at -202.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Altamira Therapeutics Ltd [CYTO] managed to generate an average of -$1,543,141 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.Altamira Therapeutics Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.27 and a Current Ratio set at 0.32.

Insider trade positions for Altamira Therapeutics Ltd [CYTO]

The top three institutional holders of CYTO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CYTO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CYTO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.