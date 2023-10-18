AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS] is -67.97% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [AMEX: UAVS] loss -8.11% or -0.01 points to close at $0.11 with a heavy trading volume of 4327095 shares. The company report on October 10, 2023 at 8:30 AM that AgEagle Named Top 20 Artificial Intelligence and Robotics Companies Transforming the Agriculture Sector.

In its September 2023 article, Insider Monkey notes, “The global agriculture market, as of 2023, has witnessed huge growth, with a market size increasing from $12.25 trillion in 2022 to $13.40 trillion in 2023… This expansion can be attributed to several factors, like the increasing global population, which is projected to reach 10 billion by 2050 and has led to a heightened food demand.” Continuing, the article reads, “To list the top AI and robotics companies transforming the agriculture sector, we have included companies that have been actively involved in contributing innovative solutions for agriculture with the help of automation and AI. We have ranked the companies in order of number of employees, as the list is presented in ascending order.”.

It opened the trading session at $0.13, the shares rose to $0.13 and dropped to $0.11, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for UAVS points out that the company has recorded -73.31% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 8.33% higher than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.42M shares, UAVS reached to a volume of 4327095 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for UAVS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

Trading performance analysis for UAVS stock

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -33.67. With this latest performance, UAVS shares dropped by -43.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -73.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UAVS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.87 for AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1795, while it was recorded at 0.1381 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3237 for the last 200 days.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS] shares currently have an operating margin of -118.30 and a Gross Margin at +23.81. AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -305.08.

Return on Total Capital for UAVS is now -34.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -91.72. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -97.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -73.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 15.81. Additionally, UAVS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 12.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS] managed to generate an average of -$633,193 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.16 and a Current Ratio set at 2.18.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS]

The top three institutional holders of UAVS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in UAVS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in UAVS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.