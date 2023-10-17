XPeng Inc ADR [XPEV] Is Currently -4.89 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

XPeng Inc ADR [NYSE: XPEV] closed the trading session at $15.35 on 10/16/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $14.98, while the highest price level was $15.84. The company report on October 11, 2023 at 7:10 AM that XPENG Upgraded to the Highest MSCI ESG Rating of AAA.

XPeng Inc. (“XPENG” or the “Company,” NYSE: XPEV and HKEX: 9868), a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle (“Smart EV”) company, today announced that Morgan Stanley Capital International (“MSCI”) has upgraded its MSCI ESG Rating for the Company from “AA” to “AAA,” which is MSCI’s highest rating and is given to companies that are leading their industries in managing ESG risks and opportunities.

MSCI is a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community with over 50 years of expertise in research, data and technology. An MSCI ESG Rating is designed to measure a company’s resilience to long-term industry, environmental, social and governance risks. The upgrade of the Company’s ESG rating from “AA” to “AAA” acknowledges XPENG’s long-term commitment to achieving its high standard of ESG.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 54.43 percent and weekly performance of -5.77 percent. The stock has been moved at 34.30 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -16.12 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 7.12 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 18.59M shares, XPEV reached to a volume of 11977047 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about XPeng Inc ADR [XPEV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XPEV shares is $34.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XPEV stock is a recommendation set at 2.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for XPeng Inc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 21, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for XPeng Inc ADR is set at 1.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for XPEV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.85.

XPEV stock trade performance evaluation

XPeng Inc ADR [XPEV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.77. With this latest performance, XPEV shares dropped by -16.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 68.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XPEV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.57 for XPeng Inc ADR [XPEV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.24, while it was recorded at 16.35 for the last single week of trading, and 12.43 for the last 200 days.

XPeng Inc ADR [XPEV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and XPeng Inc ADR [XPEV] shares currently have an operating margin of -32.82 and a Gross Margin at +11.50. XPeng Inc ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -34.03.

Return on Total Capital for XPEV is now -17.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -20.31. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.86, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, XPeng Inc ADR [XPEV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 48.82. Additionally, XPEV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 19.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, XPeng Inc ADR [XPEV] managed to generate an average of -$671,395 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.XPeng Inc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.57 and a Current Ratio set at 1.72.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for XPeng Inc ADR [XPEV] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XPEV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for XPeng Inc ADR go to -5.74%.

XPeng Inc ADR [XPEV]: Institutional Ownership

