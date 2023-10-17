Wolfe Research lifts Carrier Global Corp [CARR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Carrier Global Corp [NYSE: CARR] jumped around 0.59 points on Monday, while shares priced at $53.15 at the close of the session, up 1.12%. The company report on October 12, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Carrier Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend.

Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR), global leader in intelligent climate and energy solutions, announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.185 per outstanding share of Carrier common stock. The dividend will be payable on Nov. 20, 2023 to shareowners of record at the close of business on Oct. 27, 2023.

About CarrierCarrier Global Corporation, global leader in intelligent climate and energy solutions, is committed to creating solutions that matter for people and our planet for generations to come. From the beginning, we’ve led in inventing new technologies and entirely new industries. Today, we continue to lead because we have a world-class, diverse workforce that puts the customer at the center of everything we do. For more information, visit corporate.carrier.com or follow Carrier on social media at @Carrier.

Carrier Global Corp stock is now 28.85% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CARR Stock saw the intraday high of $54.07 and lowest of $53.02 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 60.04, which means current price is +31.95% above from all time high which was touched on 08/01/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.74M shares, CARR reached a trading volume of 5269074 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CARR shares is $59.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CARR stock is a recommendation set at 2.39. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Carrier Global Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carrier Global Corp is set at 1.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for CARR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for CARR in the course of the last twelve months was 21.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.19.

Carrier Global Corp [CARR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.40. With this latest performance, CARR shares dropped by -2.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 52.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CARR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.80 for Carrier Global Corp [CARR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.15, while it was recorded at 54.33 for the last single week of trading, and 48.25 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Carrier Global Corp [CARR] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.98 and a Gross Margin at +26.80. Carrier Global Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.31.

Return on Total Capital for CARR is now 24.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.91. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 48.66, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Carrier Global Corp [CARR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 120.79. Additionally, CARR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.92. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 118.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Carrier Global Corp [CARR] managed to generate an average of $67,962 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.78.Carrier Global Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.19 and a Current Ratio set at 1.63.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CARR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Carrier Global Corp go to 9.87%.

The top three institutional holders of CARR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CARR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CARR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.