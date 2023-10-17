why SoundHound AI Inc [SOUN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $5.04

SoundHound AI Inc [NASDAQ: SOUN] price surged by 6.18 percent to reach at $0.11. The company report on October 12, 2023 at 9:00 AM that SoundHound AI Voice-Enables New Vehicle Intelligence Domain For Instant Hands-Free Access To Car Manual.

Artificial intelligence lets drivers ask their car questions about features, maintenance, or repair using natural speech.

SoundHound AI, Inc. (Nasdaq: SOUN), a global leader in voice artificial intelligence, today announced a new Vehicle Intelligence domain that lets users of its in-vehicle voice AI platform access the car manual using natural speech. The new domain follows the recent launch of SoundHound Chat AI for Automotive, which is currently being piloted in vehicles.

A sum of 5241488 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 13.62M shares. SoundHound AI Inc shares reached a high of $1.90 and dropped to a low of $1.72 until finishing in the latest session at $1.89.

The one-year SOUN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 62.5. The average equity rating for SOUN stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on SoundHound AI Inc [SOUN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SOUN shares is $5.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SOUN stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for SoundHound AI Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 27, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SoundHound AI Inc is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for SOUN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 31.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.09.

SOUN Stock Performance Analysis:

SoundHound AI Inc [SOUN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.58. With this latest performance, SOUN shares dropped by -11.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SOUN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.75 for SoundHound AI Inc [SOUN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.1322, while it was recorded at 1.8700 for the last single week of trading, and 2.5732 for the last 200 days.

Insight into SoundHound AI Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SoundHound AI Inc [SOUN] shares currently have an operating margin of -338.61 and a Gross Margin at +69.16. SoundHound AI Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -370.63.

Return on Total Capital for SOUN is now -148.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -189.50. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -236.37, with Return on Assets sitting at -134.47. Additionally, SOUN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 490.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 115.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SoundHound AI Inc [SOUN] managed to generate an average of -$268,309 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.SoundHound AI Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.70 and a Current Ratio set at 4.70.

SoundHound AI Inc [SOUN] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of SOUN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock