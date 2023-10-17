why Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co [HPE] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $17.99

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co [NYSE: HPE] jumped around 0.63 points on Monday, while shares priced at $17.11 at the close of the session, up 3.82%. The company report on October 3, 2023 at 11:30 AM that HPE Aruba Networking Positioned as a Leader for Six Years Running in 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for SD-WAN Report.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) today announced Gartner has recognized HPE Aruba Networking as a Leader in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for SD-WAN. This is the sixth year in a row that HPE Aruba Networking has been positioned in the Leaders’ Quadrant by Gartner.

In the Magic Quadrant for SD-WAN report, Gartner evaluated vendors based on two primary criteria: Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute. The report includes a summary of each vendor, as well as an assessment of each vendor’s strengths and cautions.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co stock is now 7.21% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HPE Stock saw the intraday high of $17.18 and lowest of $16.59 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 18.14, which means current price is +25.30% above from all time high which was touched on 08/08/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 10.62M shares, HPE reached a trading volume of 13079535 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co [HPE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HPE shares is $17.99 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HPE stock is a recommendation set at 2.76. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 30, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for HPE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for HPE in the course of the last twelve months was 14.95 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.65.

How has HPE stock performed recently?

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co [HPE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.54. With this latest performance, HPE shares gained by 0.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HPE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.76 for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co [HPE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.15, while it was recorded at 16.93 for the last single week of trading, and 16.12 for the last 200 days.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co [HPE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co [HPE] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.54 and a Gross Margin at +31.40. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.09.

Return on Total Capital for HPE is now 5.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.92. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.36, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co [HPE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 67.88. Additionally, HPE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 43.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co [HPE] managed to generate an average of $14,419 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.65 and a Current Ratio set at 0.87.

Earnings analysis for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co [HPE]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HPE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co go to 3.23%.

Insider trade positions for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co [HPE]

The top three institutional holders of HPE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in HPE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in HPE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.