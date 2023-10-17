why Ault Alliance Inc [AULT] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $419.50

Ault Alliance Inc [AMEX: AULT] loss -13.11% on the last trading session, reaching $0.15 price per share at the time. The company report on October 16, 2023 at 6:30 AM that Ault Alliance Enters Agreement with Ault & Company to Restructure $17.5 Million of Liabilities into Long-Term Convertible Debt.

Ault Alliance, Inc. (NYSE American: AULT), a diversified holding company (“AAI,” or the “Company”), today announced that it has entered into a note purchase agreement (the “Agreement”) with Ault & Company, Inc., a related party (“A&C”). Pursuant to the Agreement, which closed upon execution on October 13, 2023, AAI issued to A&C a senior secured convertible promissory note (the “Note”) and warrants (the “Warrants”) to purchase shares of AAI’s common stock (“Common Stock”).

The Note and Warrants were paid by A&C through (i) approximately $11.6 million of secured promissory notes previously issued by the Company, which have been assumed by A&C, for which the Company has issued term notes to A&C in the same amount, which A&C canceled on closing, (ii) $4.6 million of loans made by A&C to the Company pursuant to a credit agreement entered into between the parties in June 2023, which A&C canceled on closing, and (iii) $1.3 million stated value of 125,000 outstanding shares of the Company’s Series B convertible preferred stock that A&C has surrendered to the Company for retirement.

Ault Alliance Inc represents 10.58 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.54 million with the latest information. AULT stock price has been found in the range of $0.15 to $0.18.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.33M shares, AULT reached a trading volume of 6911466 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ault Alliance Inc [AULT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AULT shares is $419.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AULT stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ault Alliance Inc is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for AULT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.31.

Trading performance analysis for AULT stock

Ault Alliance Inc [AULT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -39.89. With this latest performance, AULT shares dropped by -76.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -99.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -99.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AULT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 13.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 7.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 18.64 for Ault Alliance Inc [AULT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9671, while it was recorded at 0.1804 for the last single week of trading, and 18.2032 for the last 200 days.

Ault Alliance Inc [AULT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ault Alliance Inc [AULT] shares currently have an operating margin of -32.38 and a Gross Margin at +41.67. Ault Alliance Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -135.35.

Return on Total Capital for AULT is now -9.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -60.42. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -83.91, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ault Alliance Inc [AULT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 74.31. Additionally, AULT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 52.67, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ault Alliance Inc [AULT] managed to generate an average of -$295,636 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.Ault Alliance Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.38 and a Current Ratio set at 0.52.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Ault Alliance Inc [AULT]

The top three institutional holders of AULT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in AULT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in AULT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.