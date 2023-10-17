Wall Street Analyst Initiated Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK]. What else is Wall St. saying

Healthpeak Properties Inc. [NYSE: PEAK] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.75% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.11%. The company report on October 16, 2023 at 4:16 PM that Healthpeak Properties Announces Date of Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Release, Conference Call and Webcast.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE: PEAK), a leading owner, operator, and developer of real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery, is scheduled to report third quarter 2023 financial results after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday, October 30, 2023.

Healthpeak will host a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, October 31, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. Mountain Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Time) in order to review its financial performance and operating results.

Over the last 12 months, PEAK stock dropped by -22.66%. The one-year Healthpeak Properties Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 46.04. The average equity rating for PEAK stock is currently 1.95, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $9.58 billion, with 546.64 million shares outstanding and 543.54 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.79M shares, PEAK stock reached a trading volume of 5006659 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PEAK shares is $32.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PEAK stock is a recommendation set at 1.95. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Healthpeak Properties Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Healthpeak Properties Inc. is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for PEAK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for PEAK in the course of the last twelve months was 11.47.

PEAK Stock Performance Analysis:

Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.11. With this latest performance, PEAK shares dropped by -14.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PEAK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.60 for Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.48, while it was recorded at 17.70 for the last single week of trading, and 21.81 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Healthpeak Properties Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.96 and a Gross Margin at +23.66. Healthpeak Properties Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.08.

Return on Total Capital for PEAK is now 2.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.75. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 103.12. Additionally, PEAK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 101.77, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK] managed to generate an average of $2,493,729 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.

PEAK Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PEAK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Healthpeak Properties Inc. go to -10.10%.

Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of PEAK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in PEAK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in PEAK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.