Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Sunnova Energy International Inc [NOVA]. What else is Wall St. saying

Sunnova Energy International Inc [NYSE: NOVA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.03% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 18.31%. The company report on September 28, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Sunnova Signs $3.0 Billion Loan Guarantee Agreement with U.S. Department of Energy to Expand Clean Energy Access.

Partial guarantee expected to support over $5 billion in Sunnova solar loan originations, reduce the company’s weighted average cost of capital, and generate interest savings.

Expands Sunnova’s reliable, clean, and affordable energy services to underserved American communities and accelerates the deployment of digital energy engagement and demand response technologies.

Over the last 12 months, NOVA stock dropped by -42.02%. The one-year Sunnova Energy International Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 63.54. The average equity rating for NOVA stock is currently 1.48, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.28 billion, with 114.94 million shares outstanding and 105.25 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.91M shares, NOVA stock reached a trading volume of 6012149 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Sunnova Energy International Inc [NOVA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NOVA shares is $28.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NOVA stock is a recommendation set at 1.48. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Sunnova Energy International Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 04, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sunnova Energy International Inc is set at 0.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for NOVA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.85.

NOVA Stock Performance Analysis:

Sunnova Energy International Inc [NOVA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.31. With this latest performance, NOVA shares dropped by -18.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NOVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.50 for Sunnova Energy International Inc [NOVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.44, while it was recorded at 10.31 for the last single week of trading, and 16.31 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sunnova Energy International Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sunnova Energy International Inc [NOVA] shares currently have an operating margin of -17.77 and a Gross Margin at +33.46. Sunnova Energy International Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -28.98.

Return on Total Capital for NOVA is now -1.62, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.99. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sunnova Energy International Inc [NOVA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 426.46. Additionally, NOVA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 81.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 65.12. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 409.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 77.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sunnova Energy International Inc [NOVA] managed to generate an average of -$137,802 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.Sunnova Energy International Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.98 and a Current Ratio set at 1.29.

NOVA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NOVA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sunnova Energy International Inc go to -14.00%.

Sunnova Energy International Inc [NOVA] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of NOVA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in NOVA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in NOVA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.