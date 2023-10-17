Vista Outdoor Inc [VSTO] Is Currently -23.72 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Vista Outdoor Inc [NYSE: VSTO] price plunged by -23.72 percent to reach at -$7.78. The company report on October 16, 2023 at 4:01 PM that Vista Outdoor to Release Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results.

Vista Outdoor Inc. (“Vista Outdoor”) (NYSE: VSTO) today announced plans to report its second quarter fiscal year 2024 financial results on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023, after the market closes. Vista Outdoor’s management will host a conference call on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, at 9 a.m. EDT to review results. In addition to the results, the company expects to discuss its outlook and financial guidance and may discuss matters of strategy during the call.

- Advertisements -

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it.

Sponsored The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

A sum of 6860856 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 470.07K shares. Vista Outdoor Inc shares reached a high of $28.44 and dropped to a low of $24.51 until finishing in the latest session at $25.02.

The one-year VSTO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 34.16. The average equity rating for VSTO stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Vista Outdoor Inc [VSTO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VSTO shares is $38.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VSTO stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Vista Outdoor Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 20, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vista Outdoor Inc is set at 1.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for VSTO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for VSTO in the course of the last twelve months was 3.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.97.

VSTO Stock Performance Analysis:

Vista Outdoor Inc [VSTO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.29. With this latest performance, VSTO shares dropped by -15.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VSTO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.76 for Vista Outdoor Inc [VSTO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.04, while it was recorded at 30.86 for the last single week of trading, and 28.12 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Vista Outdoor Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vista Outdoor Inc [VSTO] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.76 and a Gross Margin at +33.47. Vista Outdoor Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.32.

Return on Total Capital for VSTO is now 21.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.48. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.86, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vista Outdoor Inc [VSTO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 103.32. Additionally, VSTO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 96.13, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vista Outdoor Inc [VSTO] managed to generate an average of -$1,388 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.15.Vista Outdoor Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.97 and a Current Ratio set at 2.33.

VSTO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VSTO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vista Outdoor Inc go to 3.05%.

Vista Outdoor Inc [VSTO] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of VSTO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in VSTO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in VSTO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.