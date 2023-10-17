Uranium Energy Corp [UEC] Is Currently -2.52 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Uranium Energy Corp [AMEX: UEC] loss -2.52% or -0.13 points to close at $5.02 with a heavy trading volume of 5475409 shares. The company report on September 29, 2023 at 6:30 AM that Uranium Energy Corp Files Fiscal 2023 Annual Report – Another Transformative Year with Record Revenues, Accretive North American Acquisitions, Production Ready in the USA, Debt Free and 100% Unhedged.

NYSE American: UEC.

Highlights of Fiscal 2023 and balance sheet update as of September 28, 2023:.

It opened the trading session at $5.23, the shares rose to $5.38 and dropped to $4.97, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for UEC points out that the company has recorded 75.52% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -118.26% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 7.38M shares, UEC reached to a volume of 5475409 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Uranium Energy Corp [UEC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UEC shares is $6.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UEC stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Securities have made an estimate for Uranium Energy Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Uranium Energy Corp is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for UEC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for UEC in the course of the last twelve months was 26.93 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.02.

Trading performance analysis for UEC stock

Uranium Energy Corp [UEC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.10. With this latest performance, UEC shares dropped by -6.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 75.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UEC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.37 for Uranium Energy Corp [UEC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.66, while it was recorded at 5.19 for the last single week of trading, and 3.61 for the last 200 days.

Uranium Energy Corp [UEC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Uranium Energy Corp [UEC] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.46 and a Gross Margin at +17.67. Uranium Energy Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.01.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.69, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.61.

Uranium Energy Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.02 and a Current Ratio set at 4.53.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Uranium Energy Corp [UEC]

The top three institutional holders of UEC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in UEC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in UEC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.