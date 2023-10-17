UBS slashes price target on Omeros Corporation [OMER] – find out why.

Omeros Corporation [NASDAQ: OMER] price plunged by -32.16 percent to reach at -$0.73. The company report on October 16, 2023 at 7:30 AM that Omeros Corporation Provides Update on Interim Analysis of ARTEMIS-IGAN Phase 3 Trial of Narsoplimab in IgA Nephropathy.

The ARTEMIS-IGAN trial did not reach statistical significance on the primary endpoint of reduction in proteinuria from baseline compared to placebo.

Proteinuria reduction in the placebo group was substantially greater than reported in other IgA nephropathy clinical trials.

A sum of 7470880 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 450.13K shares. Omeros Corporation shares reached a high of $1.70 and dropped to a low of $0.92 until finishing in the latest session at $1.54.

The one-year OMER stock forecast points to a potential upside of 78.0. The average equity rating for OMER stock is currently 2.75, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Omeros Corporation [OMER]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OMER shares is $7.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OMER stock is a recommendation set at 2.75. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Omeros Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 08, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Omeros Corporation is set at 0.31 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for OMER in the course of the last twelve months was 1.07 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.71.

OMER Stock Performance Analysis:

Omeros Corporation [OMER] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -45.00. With this latest performance, OMER shares dropped by -50.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -74.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OMER stock in for the last two-week period is set at 16.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 10.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 21.23 for Omeros Corporation [OMER]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.26, while it was recorded at 2.32 for the last single week of trading, and 4.35 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Omeros Corporation Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for OMER is now -35.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -44.37. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -332.58, with Return on Assets sitting at -36.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Omeros Corporation [OMER] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 546.54. Additionally, OMER Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 84.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 79.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 430.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 66.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Omeros Corporation [OMER] managed to generate an average of -$928,719 per employee.Omeros Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.71 and a Current Ratio set at 2.71.

Omeros Corporation [OMER] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of OMER stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in OMER stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in OMER stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.