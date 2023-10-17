Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR [TSM] Stock trading around $91.22 per share: What’s Next?

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR [NYSE: TSM] jumped around 0.76 points on Monday, while shares priced at $91.22 at the close of the session, up 0.84%. The company report on September 27, 2023 at 3:15 PM that TSMC Announces Breakthrough Set to Redefine the Future of 3D IC.

New 3Dblox 2.0 and 3DFabric Alliance Achievements Detailed at 2023 OIP Ecosystem Forum.

- Advertisements -

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it.

Sponsored The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

TSMC (TSE: 2330, NYSE: TSM) today announced the new 3Dblox 2.0 open standard and major achievements of its Open Innovation Platform® (OIP) 3DFabric Alliance at the TSMC 2023 OIP Ecosystem Forum. The 3Dblox 2.0 features early 3D IC design capability that aims to significantly boost design efficiency, while the 3DFabric Alliance continues to drive memory, substrate, testing, manufacturing, and packaging integration. TSMC continues to push the envelope of 3D IC innovation, making its comprehensive 3D silicon stacking and advanced packaging technologies more accessible to every customer.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR stock is now 22.46% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TSM Stock saw the intraday high of $91.90 and lowest of $90.43 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 110.69, which means current price is +23.65% above from all time high which was touched on 06/13/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 8.63M shares, TSM reached a trading volume of 8614438 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR [TSM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TSM shares is $113.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TSM stock is a recommendation set at 1.34. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Positive, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR is set at 1.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for TSM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for TSM in the course of the last twelve months was 44.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.13.

How has TSM stock performed recently?

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR [TSM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.51. With this latest performance, TSM shares gained by 2.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 36.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TSM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.30 for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR [TSM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 90.62, while it was recorded at 91.34 for the last single week of trading, and 92.13 for the last 200 days.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR [TSM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR [TSM] shares currently have an operating margin of +49.54 and a Gross Margin at +58.17. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +44.90.

Return on Total Capital for TSM is now 33.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 30.73. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 39.76, with Return on Assets sitting at 23.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR [TSM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.24. Additionally, TSM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 29.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 22.65.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.52.Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.13 and a Current Ratio set at 2.42.

Earnings analysis for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR [TSM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TSM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR go to 6.00%.

Insider trade positions for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR [TSM]

The top three institutional holders of TSM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in TSM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in TSM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.