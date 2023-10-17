Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR [RDHL] moved up 34.53: Why It’s Important

Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR [NASDAQ: RDHL] traded at a high on 10/16/23, posting a 34.53 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.43. The company report on October 3, 2023 at 7:00 AM that RedHill and U.S. Army Announce Opaganib’s Ebola Virus Disease Survival Benefit in U.S. Army-Funded In-Vivo Study.

– Novel, oral opaganib, delivered a statistically significant increase in survival time (at 150 mg/kg BID) in a U.S. Army-funded in vivo Ebola virus study.

- Advertisements -

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it.

Sponsored The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

– Opaganib is believed to be the first host-directed molecule to show activity in Ebola virus disease, having previously shown in vitro benefit in several strains of Ebola virus disease models.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 16717654 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR stands at 44.20% while the volatility over the past one month is 21.96%.

The market cap for RDHL stock reached $2.52 million, with 5.85 million shares outstanding and 5.83 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 843.91K shares, RDHL reached a trading volume of 16717654 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR [RDHL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RDHL shares is $7.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RDHL stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 31, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for RDHL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.76.

How has RDHL stock performed recently?

Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR [RDHL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.62. With this latest performance, RDHL shares dropped by -49.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -86.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -98.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RDHL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.84 for Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR [RDHL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7358, while it was recorded at 0.3685 for the last single week of trading, and 3.4612 for the last 200 days.

Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR [RDHL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.78 and a Current Ratio set at 0.96.

Insider trade positions for Redhill Biopharma Ltd. ADR [RDHL]

The top three institutional holders of RDHL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in RDHL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in RDHL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.