Overstock.com Inc [OSTK] Is Currently 14.85 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Overstock.com Inc [NASDAQ: OSTK] jumped around 2.23 points on Monday, while shares priced at $17.25 at the close of the session, up 14.85%. The company report on October 12, 2023 at 8:30 AM that The New Bed Bath & Beyond Scheduled to Release Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results on October 26.

Webcast and Replay InformationTo access the live webcast and presentation slides, visit http://investors.overstock.com.

- Advertisements -

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it.

Sponsored The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

Overstock.com Inc stock is now -10.90% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. OSTK Stock saw the intraday high of $17.55 and lowest of $14.68 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 39.27, which means current price is +17.51% above from all time high which was touched on 08/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.35M shares, OSTK reached a trading volume of 6549236 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Overstock.com Inc [OSTK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OSTK shares is $38.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OSTK stock is a recommendation set at 2.64. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Overstock.com Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 21, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Overstock.com Inc is set at 1.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for OSTK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.59.

How has OSTK stock performed recently?

Overstock.com Inc [OSTK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.88. With this latest performance, OSTK shares dropped by -13.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OSTK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.82 for Overstock.com Inc [OSTK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.84, while it was recorded at 16.04 for the last single week of trading, and 22.20 for the last 200 days.

Overstock.com Inc [OSTK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Overstock.com Inc [OSTK] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.40 and a Gross Margin at +22.15. Overstock.com Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.83.

Return on Total Capital for OSTK is now 3.62, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.78. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.07, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.59. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Overstock.com Inc [OSTK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.12. Additionally, OSTK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Overstock.com Inc [OSTK] managed to generate an average of -$33,558 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 99.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.96.Overstock.com Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.94 and a Current Ratio set at 1.97.

Earnings analysis for Overstock.com Inc [OSTK]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OSTK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Overstock.com Inc go to 2.60%.

Insider trade positions for Overstock.com Inc [OSTK]

The top three institutional holders of OSTK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in OSTK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in OSTK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.