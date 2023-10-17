New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] moved up 2.29: Why It’s Important

New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYSE: NYCB] closed the trading session at $10.74 on 10/16/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $10.57, while the highest price level was $10.74. The company report on October 2, 2023 at 9:15 AM that NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC. TO REPORT THIRD QUARTER 2023 EARNINGS AND HOST CONFERENCE CALL ON OCTOBER 26TH.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) (the “Company”) today announced that it expects to issue its earnings release for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 at approximately 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) on Thursday, October 26, 2023. The release will be posted to the Investor Relations portion of the Company’s website, ir.myNYCB.com, upon issuance.

The Company will conduct a conference call at 8:30 a.m. (ET) on the same date, during which President and Chief Executive Officer Thomas R. Cangemi and Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer John Pinto will discuss the Company’s third quarter 2023 performance. The conference call will be simultaneously webcast at ir.myNYCB.com and archived through 5:00 p.m. on November 22, 2023.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 24.88 percent and weekly performance of -1.74 percent. The stock has been moved at 18.02 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -8.13 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -10.13 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.60M shares, NYCB reached to a volume of 5507454 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NYCB shares is $14.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NYCB stock is a recommendation set at 1.53. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for New York Community Bancorp Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 29, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for New York Community Bancorp Inc. is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for NYCB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.73.

NYCB stock trade performance evaluation

New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.74. With this latest performance, NYCB shares dropped by -8.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NYCB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.61 for New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.69, while it was recorded at 10.74 for the last single week of trading, and 10.41 for the last 200 days.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] shares currently have an operating margin of +38.62. New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.52.

Return on Total Capital for NYCB is now 3.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.21. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 243.13. Additionally, NYCB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 133.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] managed to generate an average of $85,634 per employee.New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.54.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NYCB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for New York Community Bancorp Inc. go to -0.30%.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of NYCB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in NYCB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in NYCB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.