Netflix Inc. [NFLX] Revenue clocked in at $32.13 billion, up 22.36% YTD: What’s Next?

Netflix Inc. [NASDAQ: NFLX] price surged by 1.45 percent to reach at $5.14. The company report on September 15, 2023 at 12:00 PM that Netflix to Announce Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) today announced it will post its third quarter 2023 financial results and business outlook on its investor relations website at http://ir.netflix.net on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, at approximately 1:00 p.m. Pacific Time.

- Advertisements -

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it.

Sponsored The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

A video interview with co-CEOs Ted Sarandos and Greg Peters, Chief Financial Officer Spence Neumann and VP, Finance/IR & Corporate Development Spencer Wang will be available at 3:00 p.m. Pacific Time. The discussion will be moderated by Jessica Reif Ehrlich, BofA Securities, with questions submitted via email. Questions from investors should be submitted as well in advance as possible for inclusion to jessica.reif@bofa.com.

A sum of 5103554 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.09M shares. Netflix Inc. shares reached a high of $363.0799 and dropped to a low of $354.77 until finishing in the latest session at $360.82.

The one-year NFLX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.23. The average equity rating for NFLX stock is currently 2.05, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Netflix Inc. [NFLX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NFLX shares is $463.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NFLX stock is a recommendation set at 2.05. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Netflix Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 16, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Netflix Inc. is set at 10.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for NFLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 19.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for NFLX in the course of the last twelve months was 37.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.33.

NFLX Stock Performance Analysis:

Netflix Inc. [NFLX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.51. With this latest performance, NFLX shares dropped by -9.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 55.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NFLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.51 for Netflix Inc. [NFLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 405.20, while it was recorded at 363.39 for the last single week of trading, and 373.69 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Netflix Inc. Fundamentals:

Netflix Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.33 and a Current Ratio set at 1.33.

NFLX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NFLX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Netflix Inc. go to 25.16%.

Netflix Inc. [NFLX] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of NFLX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in NFLX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in NFLX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.